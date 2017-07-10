Cheryl debuted a brand new hairstyle on Instagram, and her fans love it.
Since welcoming her first child, named Bear, with One Direction member Liam Payne, in March this year the singer has been somewhat absent from social media.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday 9 July, Cheryl posted a snap of her lighter, blonder locks with a series of emojis.
And social media users love her new ’do.
“Lovely hair,” one user commented.
“I’m so obsessed with your hair,” another posted.
From dark brown, to scarlet red, to caramel highlights, Cheryl has dabbled with many a colour change over the years.