    10/07/2017 10:15 BST

    Cheryl Debuts A Bold New Blonde Hairstyle

    Chezza's back 💁

    Cheryl debuted a brand new hairstyle on Instagram, and her fans love it. 

    Since welcoming her first child, named Bear, with One Direction member Liam Payne, in March this year the singer has been somewhat absent from social media. 

    Taking to Instagram on Sunday 9 July, Cheryl posted a snap of her lighter, blonder locks with a series of emojis. 

    A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

    And social media users love her new ’do.

    “Lovely hair,” one user commented.

    “I’m so obsessed with your hair,” another posted. 

    From dark brown, to scarlet red, to caramel highlights, Cheryl has dabbled with many a colour change over the years. 

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Cheryl attending The Vogue 100 Gala Dinner at East Albert Lawn, Kensington Gardens, London. 
    Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    Cheryl Fernandez-Versini attends the press launch of 'The X Factor' on August 26, 2015 in London, England. 
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    Cheryl Cole Arriving For The 2010 Pride Of Britain Awards At The Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

