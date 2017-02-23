‘Good Morning Britain’ presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins said Cheryl was “blooming” in the pregnancy photos released.
The TV presenters were discussing the L’Oréal photoshoot announcing their partnership with The Princes Trust that showed Cheryl cradling her bump.
The photo was released late in the evening on 22 February after The Sun and The Mirror newspapers shared the front covers of their newspapers.
Up until now, Cheryl hasn’t confirmed she was pregnant, despite being pictured with what people assumed was a baby bump in November 2016.
“She does look gorgeous doesn’t she,” said Garraway on the show on 23 February.
“She does look absolutely stunning,” added Hawkins.
Reid added: “I think we can officially say she is pregnant – yeah?”
The presenters went on to speculate whether they thought Cheryl was expecting a boy or girl, due to the position of her bump.
“Does that mean she’s expecting a boy?” said Reid. “I thought if you couldn’t see the bump from the front that’s what it meant.”
Garraway agreed, adding: “Kate replied: “They say if it’s straight out it’s a boy, girthy it’s a girl.”
According to The Sun, the singer posed for the shoot in January 2017 when she was eight months’ pregnant and is “days away” from giving birth with her partner Liam Payne, 23.
The couple confirmed they were dating in February 2016 after rumours surfaced. Despite the photos being released, the couple are yet to confirm the pregnancy.
After the L’Oréal snap was released, Cheryl tweeted: “I am proud to announce that I am one of fifteen ambassadors working with @PrincesTrust & @LOrealParisUK to help thousands of young people turn self-doubt into self-worth.
“The “All Worth It” confidence training programme starts now.”