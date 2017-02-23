‘Good Morning Britain’ presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins said Cheryl was “blooming” in the pregnancy photos released.

The TV presenters were discussing the L’Oréal photoshoot announcing their partnership with The Princes Trust that showed Cheryl cradling her bump.

The photo was released late in the evening on 22 February after The Sun and The Mirror newspapers shared the front covers of their newspapers.

Up until now, Cheryl hasn’t confirmed she was pregnant, despite being pictured with what people assumed was a baby bump in November 2016.

“She does look gorgeous doesn’t she,” said Garraway on the show on 23 February.

“She does look absolutely stunning,” added Hawkins.