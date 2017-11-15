Children's Commissioners Plead With Chancellor To Pause Universal Credit

The UK’s four Children’s Commissioners have written to Philip Hammond begging him to pause the roll-out of Universal Credit.

Anne Longfield, Bruce Adamson, Sally Holland and Koulla Yiasouma say the government’s changes to the benefits system will push hundreds of thousands more families into poverty.

They urged the chancellor to use his Autumn Budget next week to pause the roll-out of Universal Credit, which many MPs say is leaving some families without income for six weeks while they wait for initial payments to be authorised.

The independent Commissioners, who are responsible for promoting children’s rights across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The piloting of Universal Credit in some areas has provided the opportunity to assess the potential impact of its implementation on individuals’ lives.