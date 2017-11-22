Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend. The 31-year-old mum got her 18-month-old daughter Luna to announce the pregnancy news in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday 21 November. The clip showed Teigen pointing to her belly and asking her daughter: “What’s in here?” Luna replied to the camera: “Baby!”

Teigen comically captioned the video: “It’s John’s!” The baby news may not come as much of a surprise to fans, as the model announced back in October 2017 that she and Legend were soon going to try for a second child. The couple conceived their first child via IVF and Teigen gave birth to Luna in April 2016. She revealed on Twitter in January 2017 that she had one frozen embryo left, and that their second child would be a boy.

The couple caused controversy in February 2016 when Teigen revealed she selected the gender of her first child. “I’ve made this decision,” Teigen told People magazine at the time. “Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’”

When announcing her first pregnancy in October 2015, Teigen said she had been trying for a baby for a while. “It hasn’t been easy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening.” Congrats to the couple!