The Co-op has been accused of perpetuating “sexist” gender stereotypes through its latest advert for Easter eggs.

The ad, which appeared in newspapers on Tuesday, featured an image of a chocolate egg along with the caption: “Be a good egg. Treat your daughter for doing the washing up.”

Dozens of people left complaints on Co-op Food’s Facebook page, with many questioning why it should be a woman’s job to do the dishes.

Co-op has since apologised for the ad and has told The Huffington Post UK it plans to change the wording on adverts going forward.