A Tory election candidate has been accused of “pulling a cheap publicity stunt” by running a marathon to promote his campaign instead of fundraising for charity.

Sean Anstee bragged about his 26 mile run on Sunday and posed for photos with kitted-out campaigners wearing tops bearing with his slogan in the Manchester mayor race.

Anstee attempted to embarass his opponent in the election, Labour’s Andy Burnham, by attacking him for “forgetting” to attend the race.