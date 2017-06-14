The Conservative Party is on “death row” unless is fundamentally changes, including changing its name, a Tory MP sacked by Theresa May in her reshuffle has warned.

Robert Halfon, who lost his job as skills minister yesterday, said the prime minister’s general election manifesto “frightened people”.

“I genuinely believe we face potential calamity as a party because people do not understand our values, they see us just in terms of austerity,” he told BBC Newsnight.

The Harlow MP made the intervention as Conservatives conduct a post-mortem on its disastrous general election campaign which saw it lose its majority.