Conservative MPs have hit out at the government’s decision to limit the number of child refugees it will accept from Europe to just 350 - rather than the 3,000 originally expected.

Yesterday as MPs were focused on the high profile votes on Article 50, immigration minister Robert Goodwill used a written statement to announce move.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, summoned to the Commons to explain today, said the number was being limited because accepting child refugees actually “encourages the people traffickers”.

The law known as the “Dubs amendment”, designed by Labour peer Lord Dubs, was adopted by the government last year.

Twickenham Conservative MP Tania Mathias told Rudd the government should “respect” the decision of parliament to adopt the Dubs amendment. “It was never expected to be closed at any point,” she told Rudd. “Britain should be leading the way, there should be more resources for local authorities.”

David Burrows, the Tory MP for Enfield, accused the government of having “cut and run from child refugees”.

“Our legal and moral obligation to child refugees has not been fulfilled. The Government need to keep the door open to lone child refugees in Europe particularly with family in UK, and help keep others safe from slavery. Local Councils need to work with the local community who want to find ways to provide more places for vulnerable child refugees,” he said.

He added: “As the Home Secretary reminded us at the Conservative Party Conference, compassion does not have borders, and Parliament last May did not intend to set a time limit on our compassion for vulnerable child refugees in Europe.”