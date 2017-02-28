A Jeremy Corbyn supporter has produced a remarkable video demonstrating how to spot a ‘soft coup’ plotter on Twitter. The clip, accompanied by sinister music, carries a warning that the new battleground for information is on social media and a new breed of “trolls” that are “polite and seem nice” are out to discredit the Labour leader.

BREAKING: The #SoftCoup has started. The strategy is to cause division through social media. Take a look at this video and share it widely. pic.twitter.com/PUpmYCdPFg — Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) February 27, 2017

It that these alleged plotters say things like “he’s a nice man, just a terrible leader” and “you don’t think he can actually win?” The video then goes on to show how you can spot one of these accounts: Sometimes these accounts have a recent join date - but not always

[They have] a low number of likes, tweets and followers

Lastly, a timeline of tweets that seek to undermine Jeremy Corbyn

Often these users seek out positive threads and hijack them

These accounts are here to sow doubt, confuse and exhaust the Corbyn camp

They’re part of an orchestrated attack on Corbyn and his support base Research shows that the average Twitter user has 208 followers, not too far off the 133 of the account highlighted in the clip.

Russell Cheyne / Reuters Corbyn is still reeling after Labour's Copeland by-election defeat.

Added to this the fact they may or may not have joined Twitter recently the only discernible difference between a soft coup plotter and a non-soft coup plotter is whether or not they support Jeremy Corbyn.

I genuinely can't tell if this is a joke. https://t.co/fVxesblpMz — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 27, 2017

According to the latest polling this is approximately 78% of the UK population.

Jeremy Corbyn's net favourability rating hits -40 in our latest survey (62% view him unfavourably vs 22% favourably) https://t.co/fbSbC3IDem pic.twitter.com/2rosMPVVry — YouGov (@YouGov) February 9, 2017

Inspiration for the video came earlier this week when an article by Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell warned party members that “the soft coup is underway” against Corbyn was widely circulated. The sinister conspiracy is allegedly being “planned, co-ordinated and fully resourced” by an alliance between party plotters and “the Murdoch media McDonnell almost immediately disavowed the comments with a spokesman saying it no longer represented his “current view”. Despite this the idea had already taken hold with Corbyn supporters.

The way that @johnmcdonnellMP has stood up and called out the Blairite plotters behind the #softcoup fills me with admiration. Labour hero. — J-P. Janson De Couët (@jpjanson) February 27, 2017

Latest edition of @LabourBriefing has article by @johnmcdonnellMP: 'Soft Coup is underway.' Overt coup failed. Now covert methods being used — Democratise Labour (@democratise_lab) February 23, 2017

Outside of the Corbynista bubble the “soft coup” idea was largely ridiculed, particularly in the wake of Labour’s disastrous performance in the Copeland by-election.

McDonnell "soft coup" rubbish has had the desired effect. Hundreds of nutty Corbynistas quacking on about it on Twitter. #cult — Jo Green (@JolyonGreen) February 28, 2017