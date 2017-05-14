A Tory councillor has been suspended after posting a racist and anti-Irish tweet during the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night, and it appears the politician has a history of making offensive remarks on social media.

Warwick District Councillor, Nick Harrington, made offensive remarks about gypsies and warned of a “hard border coming folks”.

Harrington appeared to be responding to Ireland not giving the UK any points during the contest.

He has since deleted his Twitter account.