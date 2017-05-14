A Tory councillor has been suspended after posting a racist and anti-Irish tweet during the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night, and it appears the politician has a history of making offensive remarks on social media.
Warwick District Councillor, Nick Harrington, made offensive remarks about gypsies and warned of a “hard border coming folks”.
Harrington appeared to be responding to Ireland not giving the UK any points during the contest.
He has since deleted his Twitter account.
Team GB Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu later tweeted that Harrington appeared to have made derogatory comments about her.
Warwick District Council announced on Sunday that Harrington had been suspended by council leader Andrew Mobbs.
The district council said they “apologise unreservedly” for the comments made.
Surrey Police confirmed on Sunday that they had been contacted about Harrington’s comments.
Mobbs told TheJournal.ie: “I can confirm I have suspended him from the group. There will also be an investigation.
“I am appalled at the comments and there can be no justification for what happened. There is no defending such behaviour.”