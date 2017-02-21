Councils Slam New Tory Funding Deal As 'Hugely Disappointing'

The Tory chair of the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned councils will have to cut essential services, after they were given no extra cash for 2017.

Gary Porter said local authorities would have to slash money for libraries, roadworks and bin collections to plug an approaching £5.8bn funding gap by 2020.

He called the local Government finance settlement for 2017/18, quietly published late on Monday, “hugely disappointing”, and said that while councils have been forced to raise taxes, it would not meet their needs.

“Councils, the NHS, charities and care providers remain united around the desperate need for new government funding for social care,” Porter said.

“By continuing to ignore these warnings, social care remains in crisis and councils and the NHS continue to be pushed to the financial brink.

“The government cannot ignore this any longer. Genuinely new Government money for social care is urgently needed.”