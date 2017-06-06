Countdown’s numbers whizz Rachel Riley couldn’t hide her amusement when a certain word came up on Monday’s show. And the word in question? That’ll be ‘vaginas’ (stop giggling at the back).

One person not laughing was host Nick Hewer, who kept a straight face as he asked Dictionary Corner if they could better it, to which guest Jimmy Osmond said: “I think that about does it. We have ‘saving’… not nearly as interesting.” Remaining straight-faced, Nick quickly said: “I think we’re happy enough now we’ll move on.”

