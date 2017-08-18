A couple who posed for a family photo displaying their tattooed angel wings each side of their newborn baby have moved people to tears.
Steven and Gloria Kimmel, from the US, got matching tattoos after their first-born son, Isaac, died in July 2015 due to Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy.
In June 2017, the couple gave birth to their second child - a baby girl.
Gloria’s sister, Grace Arend, shared the poignant photo on Twitter and wrote: “My sister and her husband got tattoos of angel wings after their son died two years ago. This moves me to tears.”
The photo shows the couple’s newborn baby girl nestled in between her parents, both who have an angel wing tattooed on their back.
The photo has been retweeted nearly 20,000 times in nine days and has nearly 70,000 likes.
Speaking about why they got the tattoos, Gloria Kimmel told Yahoo Beauty: “We wanted to have a beautiful physical reminder of Isaac’s life and the promise of being with him in the afterlife.
“The tattoo was meant to be his angel wings. He was half of each of us, so we each had one of his wings to hold us. The tattoos are a reminder that he is always with us in spirit.”
The photo has moved people to tears.