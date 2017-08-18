A couple who posed for a family photo displaying their tattooed angel wings each side of their newborn baby have moved people to tears.

Steven and Gloria Kimmel, from the US, got matching tattoos after their first-born son, Isaac, died in July 2015 due to Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy.

In June 2017, the couple gave birth to their second child - a baby girl.

Gloria’s sister, Grace Arend, shared the poignant photo on Twitter and wrote: “My sister and her husband got tattoos of angel wings after their son died two years ago. This moves me to tears.”