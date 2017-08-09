Firefighter Mark Hunt has seen his pay stagnate, his National Insurance and pension contributions rise and the cost of nearly everything in his life rise even further in the decade since the financial crisis began. It’s forced him to make drastic lifestyle changes. “I don’t drink anymore and one of the factors is because of the cost of socialising,” Hunt, a 52-year-old who works in Plymouth says. “I don’t take my kids to the pictures. It’s too ridiculous now, the price of that. I’ve had to adjust to do other things for my family... It makes a massive impact on what we can actually do.” Hunt, who has two grown children and two young step-children with his current partner, says the rise in his bills has been “massive”.

Mark Hunt

He calculates that his take-home pay now is roughly the same as in 2008, which, thanks to inflation, means he really earns far less. “The bills are going up and our income’s going down,” he says. Ten years since the beginning of the biggest economic crisis in decades, British workers’ wages are still hurting from it. The Credit Crunch, which began 10 years ago on Wednesday, was the start of a huge economic downturn that derailed the trend of pay rising more than inflation in Britain. The crisis left people’s wages stagnating, as costs rose. In 2010, the Coalition Government capped public sector pay rises, ensuring their salaries would rise slower than inflation. Between August 2007 and June 2017, prices rose 24%, according to the CPIH which measures the price of consumer goods and housing costs. Britain’s economic prospects since the crisis have been mixed and more politicised than ever, with Brexit advocates and opponents both citing signs of economic success or failure as evidence of Brexit boosting or damaging the country since the referendum last June. But the real terms fall in wages has been almost unique to Britain and, economists have told HuffPost UK, Brexit is making it worse. A London School of Economics report in June showed that Britain was one of just three out of 28 countries that saw wages fall in real terms between 2007 and 2015. The only country where wages fell more was Greece, which has suffered economic catastrophe in the years since the crisis.

LSE CEP The LSE used OECD figures to show how wages had fared across the developed world and found only Greece had done worse than the UK

Experts say the Brexit referendum’s impact on the pound has fuelled inflation, hitting real-terms wages more. Jonathan Cribbe, a senior research economist at The Institute of Fiscal Studies, told HuffPost UK that Brexit ended pay’s “modest recovery” from the damage the financial crisis brought. “The Great Recession and its aftermath led to substantial falls in employees’ earnings,” he said. “Average earnings had fallen 9% by 2013-14, since when there has been a modest recovery in pay. By 2016, earnings were still around 5% below pre-crisis levels. However, the fall in sterling following the EU referendum has pushed up inflation, meaning that earnings are currently falling once again. “This is all a long way from the 1.8% annual real growth in pay seen in the decade prior to the recession.”

IFS This IFS graph shows that, how much higher employees' average pay would be if the pre-recession trend had continued

But the earnings have fared differently in different sectors of the economy. The Office for National Statistics’ most recent annual survey of pay paints a picture of the disparities in wage growth. People working in the “electricity, steam and air conditioning supply” sector saw their average earnings rise by just £300 between 2008 and 2016, an increase of just 1% and a fraction of what inflation has been in that time. By contrast, those working in finance or insurance saw their average earnings rise from £32,855 to £38,613, an increase of 17.5%.

ONS The Office for National Statistics' most recent annual survey of wages breaks down how pay has fared in broad categories of employment. The data predates the Brexit vote.