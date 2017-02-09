“Under this proposal, defendants who opt in to the online procedure and plead guilty will be offered the option to accept a pre-determined penalty (including the payment of any appropriate compensation and costs), be convicted and pay the amount immediately.” said the report.

A government report has confirmed it plans to roll out a scheme that allows petty criminals to plead guilty online and then have their sentence handed out over a computer.

To be clear, this is not a person being convicted by a computer algorithm, rather it would simply allow low-level crimes to be settled online.

Initially the system will be tested with petty crimes that are non-imprisonable such as: Railway fare evasion, tram fare evasion, and possession of unlicensed rod and line.

While there are some concerns that prosecuting criminals over the internet might damage the credibility of the justice system the government disagrees saying that it thinks it is possible to impose the system, “without compromising the principles of our justice system.”

“As set out above, this procedure will apply to cases which already generally require minimum involvement from magistrates and would otherwise be decided by a single magistrate on the papers without the need for a court hearing.”

In addition the process will be entirely voluntary allowing a defendant to opt out at any point and revert to having their case heard in court instead.