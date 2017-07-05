Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his first family photo with his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and his two newborn twins.
The adorable snap, shared on Ronaldo’s Instagram account on Tuesday 4 July, shows the twins each being cradled while Ronaldo looked into his older son’s eyes.
He simply captioned the shot: “Blessed”.
News that Ronaldo had welcomed twins via a surrogate mother surfaced in June 2017. The twins are thought to be named Mateo and Eva and were reportedly born on Thursday 8 June.
The professional football player, 32, first confirmed he had welcomed twins in a statement posted on Facebook, as he announced his team was out of the Portugal Confederation Cup.
The statement read: “I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my twins were born.
“I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”
On 30 June, Ronaldo shared the first photo of himself holding his newborn twins and wrote: “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.”