Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez has given birth to their first child together.

The Portuguese footballer posted a family photo on his Instagram account of Rodríguez holding their baby girl on Sunday 12 November.

The photo also featured Ronaldo and his seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wearing scrubs in the hospital room.

“Alana Martina is just born,” the dad captioned the shot. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great, We are all very happy.”