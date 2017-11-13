All Sections
    Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Has Given Birth To Their First Child Together

    They welcomed a baby girl and shared her name 👶

    13/11/2017 08:43 GMT

    Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez has given birth to their first child together.

    The Portuguese footballer posted a family photo on his Instagram account of Rodríguez holding their baby girl on Sunday 12 November.

    The photo also featured Ronaldo and his seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wearing scrubs in the hospital room. 

    Alana Martina is just born,” the dad captioned the shot. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great, We are all very happy.” 

    A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

    Rodríguez confirmed in August 2017 she was expecting her first child. 

    The 23-year-old posed for a photoshoot with Hola! magazine displaying her bump.

    Ronaldo did not explicitly confirm the baby news himself, however he did tell news outlet El Mundo, that he was “very happy” there was “another baby on the way” when asked. 

    As well as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Ronaldo has five-month-old twins - Eva and Mateo - who were also born via surrogate.

    Congrats to the couple!

