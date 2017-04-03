PA Daryl Davis, 20, and Danyelle Davis, 24, are among five people charged with violent disorder.

Five people have appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a “brutal” attack on a teenage asylum seeker in south London. Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis, 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24, spoke only to confirm their names and addresses during the hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon. George Walder was also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm. Neighbours claimed up to 20 people watched while the 17-year-old was kicked and beaten on the ground during the attack on Friday. All five defendants are from Croydon. Daryl and Danyelle Davis, who are siblings, and Potts, her partner, were released on bail. George Walder was remanded in custody while his brother, Jack Walder, was bailed. The defendants will appear at Croydon crown court on 1 May. Police later confirmed Kyran Evans, 23, and a 17-year-old girl had also been charged over the attack. The Kurdish-Iranian boy, named as Reker Ahmed, reportedly suffered a fractured skull and blood clot after the incident in Shrublands Avenue, Croydon. His condition was described as serious but stable, and was no longer believed to be life-threatening. Two men and a 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder remain in custody. A man and woman arrested on Sunday have been released without charge. Earlier, police released images of people they wanted to question.

It comes as more information about the alleged victim has been reported. The Guardian reported that he had arrived in the UK in the past few months and was living with a legal guardian.

We're told alleged victim arrived in UK months ago, has a legal guardian and goes to school in Croydon. Police trying to trace his family. — Jamie Grierson (@JamieGrierson) April 3, 2017

Meanwhile, the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Tory minister and local MP Gavin Barwell describing the attackers as “scum”. The Daily Mail has likened the attack to the murder of college student Stephen Lawrence, who was just a year older when he was stabbed in nearby Eltham in 1993. Scotland Yard said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Croydon on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 26-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were detained on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.

The alleged victim reportedly screamed “Help me, help me, help me,” during the sustained attack. He was eventually left unconscious on the floor before people came to his aid.

The teenager was waiting at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat pub in the Shrublands area when the group approached them. After discovering he was an asylum seeker, they chased him and launched a vicious assault, repeatedly kicking him on the floor and aiming blows to his head. The boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, not believed to be life-threatening.

