Although the festive period comes but once a year, how much damage can this prolonged bender do to our bodies? And should we not be trying to mitigate these effects rather than ignoring them?

It quite simply wouldn’t be Christmas without Bucks Fizz for breakfast, long boozy lunches, a Baileys nightcap and, of course, the office party.

December is on the horizon, marking the arrival of panicked present buying, Bublé classics on repeat and drinking more than your annual allocation of alcohol in just one month.

Am I really drinking that much at Christmas?

Before you begin to tackle a problem, you first have to understand the scale of the beast. And make no mistake, most of the drinking that is being done around the festive season would definitely be defined as ‘binging’.

The NHS says more than six units of alcohol in a single session as a binge. This is equivalent to drinking 2 to 3 standard glasses (175ml) of 13% strength wine or between 2 and 3 pints of 4% strength beer.

So although you might only be drinking as much as everyone else around you, the fact remains that we are consuming a lot of alcohol in a short space of time.

Does this spike in alcohol have an impact on my body?

Dr Patrick Kennedy, consultant hepatologist and gastroenterologist at King Edward VII’s hospital, London, says: “There is no question that excess alcohol consumption and any increased drinking pattern - typical of the pre-Christmas spike - has a major impact on our health.

“Too often, we also overlook the negative impact alcohol has on our general health affecting the brain, the heart, our skin, in addition to it’s association with many cancers. My concern is around liver damage and potential for repeated spikes to cause liver injury, which ultimately can lead to chronic liver disease.”

But can’t our livers tolerate these short-term binges?

“Generally speaking the liver has the ability to tolerate short-term binges,” says Kennedy, but he warns that this is in way no way a license to misuse alcohol.

“Short term big binges cannot be considered harmless, the analogy that I would use is chopping a tree, if we continue to binge drink, eventually the tree falls over.”

He adds: “Liver disease is likely to become the leading cause of premature death in the UK within a few years because of current drinking patterns.”

Do doctors worry about this time of the year?

Kennedy says: “Of course health professionals worry about this time of year as it is synonymous with excess. Increased drinking patterns above the ‘normal’ background level of alcohol consumption can be enough to precipitate liver related problems or symptoms.”

In addition, many people in the UK have advanced liver damage or cirrhosis and are unaware of this diagnosis, so anything which can exacerbate this condition is of grave concern to medical professionals.