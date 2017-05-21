Tory Minister Admits He Has No Idea How Many Pensioners Will Lose The Winter Fuel Allowance

"Those in genuine need will still get winter fuel payment" says @DamianGreen #marr pic.twitter.com/5nZrkX5qXi

Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green today was unable to say which pensioners would lose their winter fuel allowance if the Tories won the election.

In an intense grilling on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, the Tory Cabinet Minister said the party would only decide who would lose the benefit – worth up to £300 to some households – after the June 8 vote.

Green also flatly ruled out any chance of a u-turn on controversial changes to how social care is funded.

Under the plans – set out in the party’s manifesto last week – elderly people with savings and assets worth more than £100,000 will have to pay for their care.

Green also clashed with Labour’s John McDonnell, with the Shadow Chancellor accusing the Work and Pensions Secretary of making “quite a profit” out of the water industry through his time as a director of South East Water.

But it was the scrutiny of the Tories’ manifesto that proved the most uncomfortable for Green, with Marr pointing out that pensioners voting on June 8 would have no idea if a Conservative government would take away some of their benefits.

Green replied that pensioners would have to wait for the result of a consultation after the election, as “that’s how a government should operate.”