Damian Lewis Insists Eton Education Makes Him 'A Minority' In The Workplace

Damian Lewis has added his voice to the ongoing debate about whether there is too much of a class divide in the world of acting, insisting that the arts are not dominated by privately-educated men.

Following the rise of stars like Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston, there has been much discussion about whether there’s a need for greater representation of working-class performers within the British acting scene.

However, while ‘Billions’ star Damian has said he agrees that there is definitely a need for greater diversity, he doesn’t see an abundance of upper-class actors as an issue.

SAV via Getty Images Damian Lewis

In the past, singer/songwriter James Blunt has spoken about how he felt his own boarding school education had held him back in the music industry.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images James Blunt

Similarly, last year, Laurence Fox hit back at comments made by actress Julie Walters about a greater need for working-class actors on both stage and screen.