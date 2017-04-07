Danielle Lloyd found out the sex of her fourth child after having a baby scan live on TV.
The 33-year-old, who is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara, is due in June 2017.
She had an ultrasound scan live on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ and was then told the sex of her fourth child by being handed a blue balloon by Nadia Sawalha.
“I’m so happy,” Lloyd replied. “I’m going to be overrun with boys!”
Although Lloyd was happy with the gender, she did reveal (before having the scan on the show) that her sons are “desperate” for a sister.
“They are desperate for a girl,” she said. “I want a little girl, it will be nice.”
When the ‘Loose Women’ presenters asked whether she would try any methods like genetic testing to get a girl, she added: “I don’t know. I’ve got to try and do something.”
Lloyd announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in February 2017 by taking part in a Beyoncé-inspired shoot for OK! Magazine.
“So it’s official, I’m expecting a baby,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I loved this Beyoncé-inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited.”
This will be her first child with her fiancé Michael O’Neill. Lloyd and O’Neill got engaged in March 2016 after six months of dating.
‘Loose Women’ is on weekdays from 12.30pm.