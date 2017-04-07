Danielle Lloyd found out the sex of her fourth child after having a baby scan live on TV.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara, is due in June 2017.

She had an ultrasound scan live on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ and was then told the sex of her fourth child by being handed a blue balloon by Nadia Sawalha.

“I’m so happy,” Lloyd replied. “I’m going to be overrun with boys!”