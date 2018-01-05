All Sections
    David Beckham And 6-Year-Old Harper Recreate 'Lady And The Tramp' Spaghetti Scene

    🍝

    05/01/2018 10:21 GMT

    David Beckham and his six-year-old daughter recreated the famous ‘Lady and The Tramp’ spaghetti scene in their latest daddy-daughter snap.

    The 42-year-old dad and Harper were pictured in a swimming pool facing each other, with a few inches of spaghetti between them.

    Victoria Beckham shared the snap on her own Instagram account on 4 January writing: “The best daddy in the world. We love you so, so much.”

    The post had many positive comments, calling it “beautiful” and “hilarious”.

    One person wrote: “What a sweet thing to do, it’s great to see their bond” and another commented: “Aww, their daddy daughter photos are so cute.”

    On Beckham’s own Instagram, he shared a series of selfies with three of his kids - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper.

    “Beautiful times ❤️❤️❤️ ,” he wrote alongside the three photos.

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    David Beckham has previously sparked a debate on Instagram when he shared a photo of himself kissing Harper on the lips.

    It didn’t take long for critics to comment on the photo, calling it “weird”.

    “I try not to judge but I can’t help but think it’s pretty weird that he kisses her on the lips considering her age,” one person wrote. 

    Another commented: “To be honest kissing your daughter on the lips is a little weird... yes it is.” 

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    Thankfully, the ‘Lady and The Tramp’ photo has not received the same type of backlash.

