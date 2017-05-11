David Cameron has urged Theresa May to stand firm against Tory ministers who want “extreme Brexit”.

The former Prime Minister broke his silence in the 2017 general election as he hit the campaign trail for the first time in Crewe.

Cameron, who also refused to endorse his successor’s plans for new grammar schools, made plain that he was determined to do anything he could to stop a ‘hard’ exit of the UK from the EU.

Still blamed by many pro-Europeans for calling the EU referendum last year and then losing it, he insisted that he wanted to back May in any battle with her Cabinet’s hardline Eurosceptics.

And he suggested that if she won a big majority she would be better equipped to fight for a ‘soft Brexit’ with a free trade deal which would not leave the UK on the fringes of Europe.

“This is one of the most defining elections I can remember where it’s so important that the Conservatives win and win well, so Theresa can negotiate that Brexit deal and stand up to people who want an extreme Brexit, either here or in Brussels,” he told ITV News.