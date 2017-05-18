The department has not yet confirmed his appointment.

David Clarke, Milwaukee’s stetson-wearing county sheriff, said he would be joining Donald Trump’s administration as an intermediary between federal government and local and state law enforcement.

There was outcry on Wednesday night after it emerged that a controversial US sheriff is reportedly to take up a position in the Department of Homeland Security.

Clarke, who says he will be assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, acted as a surrogate for Trump during the presidential campaign and has built a large online following thanks to his outspoken postings on social media.

The news of his appointment caused consternation among many, who have pointed to his track record of controversial comments, as well as recent scandals surrounding his work.

We’ve rounded up some of Clarke’s most controversial moments...

A string of people, including a newborn baby, have died since April at a prison he runs

Four people, including a newborn baby, have died at the Milwaukee County Jail since April.

One man, a 38-year-old with mental health issues, died of “profound dehydration.”

For a facility with a population cap of 960 that previously averaged a couple of deaths per year, the string of deaths is concerning.

Read the full story here.

He compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK

Clarke has repeatedly referred to the activist movement as “Black Lies Matter”.

In an interview with Accuracy In Media, he said BLM “doesn’t care any more about the lives of black people than the Ku Klux Klan”.

He added: “Black Lives Matter, which I have renamed ‘Black Lies’ L-I-E-S Matter, it’s nothing more than an astroturf operation, it’s just the latest shallow disguised, confederation if you will, of community organisers and leftists that specialise in fostering disorganisation and rebellion in ghettos and other struggling areas throughout the United States of America.”

He also reckons they’ll join forces with the Islamic State...