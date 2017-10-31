David Davis Admits Brexit Withdrawal Agreement 'Will Probably Favour The EU'

David Davis has conceded the UK’s Brexit agreement “will probably favour the EU”.

The cabinet minister told the House of Lords European Union select committee on Tuesday that any withdrawal agreement would benefit the EU “in terms of the things like money and so on.”

But he said he hoped the future relationship “will favour both sides and will be important to both of us”.

Davis will travel to Brussels to meet the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, next Friday to resume talks.

He said the government was keen to speed up the negotiation process, but it had been unable to secure an earlier date to meet EU officials.

“We want to get on with the process – we are not holding up the process,” he told the committee.

“I don’t want to score any points - it’s just a practical fact. I have invited Barnier to come to London tomorrow but he couldn’t do it – he had a prior engagement.