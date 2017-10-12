David Davis Issues Barbed Response To Keir Starmer's Brexit Bill Letter

Brexit Secretary David Davis has issued a spiky letter to his Labour counterpart Keir Starmer, asking him to “spell out exactly how much” he would offer for the EU divorce bill.

As talks between UK and EU negotiators faltered today, Starmer wrote to say he was “deeply concerned” about a lack of progress on the financial settlement, six months on from the triggering of Article 50.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said negotiations had reached a “very disturbing state of deadlock”, with talks on the future trading relationship unable to open until the bill is agreed.

Estimates on the size of the divorce bill have varied from around £54bn to £90bn.