"No deal means we won't be paying money" to EU - @DavidDavisMP tells #marr pic.twitter.com/Q2XtRYJz21

David Davis has said the deal struck by Theresa May to open up trade talks is not binding but rather a “statement of intent”.

The Brexit Secretary said it was not “legally enforceable” and if the UK failed to strike a trade deal then it could still refuse to pay its divorce bill - believed to be between £35bn and £39bn, but which ex-Brexit minister David Jones said this morning could climb as high as £100bn.

Speaking on the BBC Andrew Marr Show, Davis said: “Number one, no deal means we won’t be paying the money.”

He added of the deal struck this week between the EU Commission and May: “This was a statement of intent more than anything else. It was a statement of intent rather than a legally enforceable thing.”

He denied the words “full alignment”, used in the deal signed by Theresa May on Friday, would lead to the UK being forced to accept EU regulations.

Davis also drew ire after dodging a question over whether he misled Parliament over the Brexit impact assessments.

“Using the word ‘impact’ doesn’t make it an impact assessment,” he told Marr.