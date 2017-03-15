David Davis Reveals Government Has Not Studied Economic Impact Of Leaving EU With No Trade Deal

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Brexit secretary David Davis has revealed the government has not made an assessment of the economic impact on the UK of leaving the EU without a trade deal. Theresa May has said that “no deal” with Brussels on a future trading relationship is “better than a bad deal”. The failure to strike a deal would leave the UK trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms which could mean the imposition of tariffs and border checks. Labour said the government was behaving “recklessly” by failing to examine the impact of leaving the EU with no deal in place.

The Government has admitted it hasn't looked at the economic impact of not getting a #Brexit deal @DavidDavisMP pic.twitter.com/6wGHtdEpNw — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 15, 2017

Appearing before the Commons Exiting the European Union Committee today, Davis was asked by its chairman if the government had undertaken studies into what the impact of no deal being struck would be. The Brexit secretary said while the government “made an estimate during the referendum campaign” those forecasts “don’t appear to have been robust”. Asked if an economic assessment had been made since the June 23 referendum, Davis said: “If you mean under my time, no”. And he said “most, if not all” forecasts about the economic impact of Brexit “have been wrong”. Davis said while he wanted a trade deal to be reached, trading on WTO rules would “not be as frightening as some people think”. His comments came as the European Council president Donald Tusk said that Europe will not be “intimidated” by British threats to walk away from trade talks.

We will not be intimidated by threats that no #Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 15, 2017