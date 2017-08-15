David Davis Says Temporary Customs Union With EU Could Last For Two Years

David Davis has said he wants a temporary customs arrangement with the EU to last for two years after Brexit as he insisted the negotiation with Brussels were going “incredibly well”.

This morning the government published its plan to secure a deal that would reduce any problems of goods moving across the border when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

Asked by BBC Radio 4′s Today programme how long the termporary arrangement would last, Davis said: “It’s very hard to say exactly how long, the most likely is something like two years maybe a bit shorter.”

A customs union is an arrangement whereby once goods enter the zone, they can be moved around without further tariffs being imposed.