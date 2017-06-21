As hundreds of “day of rage” protesters prepare to march to Downing Street at 1pm on Wednesday, many have raised concerns about the exertion the demonstration will place on emergency services The demonstration has been organised by the Movement for Justice By Any Means, with protesters saying they want to “bring down the government” in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which left at least 79 people dead. The protest will coincide with the Queen’s speech and has been designed to “shut down London”, according to the event page on Facebook.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'Justice 4 Grenfell', relating to the June 14 fire at Grenfell Tower, during an anti-Conservative Party Leader and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) protest.

Armed police have been stationed outside Westminster ahead of the demonstration.

PA Wire/PA Images Armed police in Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

On the event page, 387 people have said they are attending the demonstration, with nearly 1,000 more interested in protesting. It is not clear how many are expected to show up, though some media reports suggest “thousands” could attend. Organisers said they want local housing provided for displaced residents of the 24-storey blaze and for the alleged failings of local authorities to be made public. The protest has not gone down well with politicians, social commentators and members of the general public who have said it could place undue stress on the already “overstretched and exhausted” emergency services.

It defies belief that anyone thinks what our heroic, overstretched & exhausted emergency services really need today is a #DayOfRage protest. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 21, 2017

#DayOfRage - just what our emergency services need right now. — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 21, 2017

Hope the Corbynistas call off ‘Day of Rage’ tomorrow. Last thing our beleaguered emergency services need is a riot in Central London. — Toby Young (@toadmeister) June 20, 2017

Nimco Ali, co-founder of anti-FGM group Daughters of Eve, asked people to “chill”.

#DayOfRage is last thing we need after the last few weeks. Get a grip people our emergency services have enough to do. Please just chill. — Nimco Ali (@NimkoAli) June 21, 2017

Some were worried that the hot weather might exasperate the situation:

"Day of Rage" is disgusting, it will achieve nothing, stretch our emergency services on the hottest day. Probs turn to violence, for what? — Daniel.H (@UKTDH) June 21, 2017

Others shamed those for taking part:

My thoughts today are with emergency services having to contend with the day of rage. Shame on all those inciting and taking part. — Elizabeth (@ElizabethofSoup) June 21, 2017

The Labour party should be ashamed at the planned "day of rage" rally surely their time and the emergency services could be better spent? — Matt Price (@MattPrice6) June 21, 2017

And there were hopes that the day will be peaceful:

Hoping & praying the "Day of Rage" march in London tomorrow passes off peacefully and our emergency services don't get over-stretched again — Jan Payne (@elymusic1) June 20, 2017