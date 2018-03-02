Deliveroo is facing growing outrage from customers, politicians and cycling safety campaigners as it stood accused of incentivising delivery riders to sacrifice their safety in extreme weather conditions.

The controversial app hiked charges on Thursday during the Beast from the East storm, demanding customers pay an extra £1 as part of a bonus to reward riders who braved the blizzard to complete food orders.

Despite an official “red alert” from the Met Office indicating a possible “threat to life”, Deliveroo was still operating in Scotland on Thursday night. It had halted operations in Ireland over safety concerns.

The move was immediately criticised by trade unions representing the takeaway service’s estimated 12,000 riders in Britain, who branded the hike “deplorable”.

Ross Greer, a Green member of the Scottish Parliament, said the decision was “exploitative”. Speaking to HuffPost UK, he said: “It really is outrageous that Deliveroo is incentivising workers to go out in conditions when everyone qualified to comment is telling them to stay indoors.

“The police, Met Office, transport agencies and local governments have been abundantly clear on the dangers of travelling during these severe weather conditions, but Deliveroo is actively trying to put more people out on the road.”

On Friday Unite Scotland criticised DHL and other delivery services for “putting profit before people” by sending out delivery drivers during the red warning.

In an email to its riders obtained by HuffPost, the company explained that the price hike would allow riders to “still make good money”.

“If you choose to work, you’ll receive a higher fee per order so you can take extra care while travelling,” it read.

But cycling experts have said the firm should ensure safety comes first. Sam Jones, senior campaigner at the charity Cycling UK, said: “We’d expect Deliveroo to be protecting its cyclists and using a proper risk analysis.”