Destiny 2 will officially launch in the UK on the 6 September for Xbox One, PS4 and then for the PC on 24 October.

Activision announced the new release date at E3 2017 along with a brand-new trailer for the game that showed off the main villain, Ghaul.

Bungie

In Destiny 2, players have their abilities and weapons taken from them after trying and failing to take on Ghaul.

Having stolen the source of their power for himself, players will then have to rebuild their strength from scratch by taking on new story missions, strikes and a new type of mission called Adventures.

Not only is Destiny 2 much bigger than the original game it is also now available on PC allowing gamers to play Destiny 2 in full 4K resolution with a completely uncapped frame rate.

Bungie

The game will run in 4K on both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro however it will have a locked frame rate of 30fps.

Bungie have also made a number of other major changes to Destiny with the sequel. All multiplayer matches are now restricted to 4v4 in an effort to encourage players to work together.

This socially focused vein runs deep throughout the game with the addition of a new feature called Clans.

These effectively allow groups of players to come together and form clans. Once joined any progress you make throughout the game will count towards the clan thus allowing everyone to benefit from each other’s hard work.

Within the clan system is another new feature called Guided Games, this effectively lets new players or solo players ask to temporarily play a raid or strike with an established clan.

