Devastating Impact Of Homelessness Laid Bare By Commons Committee

The devastating impact of homelessness has been laid bare by members of a House of Commons committee.

MPs on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee have accused the government of being “unacceptably complacent” after an investigation revealed as many as 9,100 people are sleeping rough on the streets of the UK every night.

More than 78,000 households, including over 120,000 children, are classed as homeless and housed in often substandard temporary accommodation.

Labour MP and committee chair Meg Hillier said: “The latest official figures hammer home the shameful state of homelessness in England and the abject failure of the government’s approach to addressing the misery suffered by many thousands of families and individuals.

“As we approach Christmas there are thousands of children in temporary accommodation – a salutary reminder of the human cost of policy failure.

“The evidence we heard from organisations that work with homeless people should serve as a wake-up call;government decisions are not made in a vacuum and the consequences can be severe.”