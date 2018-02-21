Diane Abbott Accidentally Doubles Number Of Border Guards Promised By Labour

Diane Abbott has inadvertently doubled the number of border guards promised by Labour if it gets into power.

The shadow home secretary used a speech at King’s College, London to talk about her party’s position on immigration and asylum, promising “a thousand more border guards than the Tories”.

But Labour’s 2017 manifesto set out plans for just 500 new recruits - half the number promised in a pre-election campaign pledge - which it is understood is still party policy.

The Hackney MP referred to the document herself while claiming a Corbyn-led government would end the breaking up of families through the immigration system and help reunite refugees with their relatives.

“The last Labour manifesto was very clear about the underlying principles of Labour immigration policy,” she said.