    STYLE

    A DIY 'Lidl Mermaid' Costume Exists And Twitter Is Loving It

    Next level DIY-ing

    01/11/2017 11:13 GMT

    A woman has floored Twitter with her take on a ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween costume. 

    For a costume that cost £1.25 to make, Lara Campbell put together an outfit consisting of a shell-like bra and fishtail made out of Lidl bags and a red haired wig - calling herself the ‘Lidl Mermaid’. 

    “A girl in my work was talking about puns,” Campbell told Metro, “and mentioned the Lidl mermaid and I thought it would be a good idea to try and dress up as it.”

    A post shared by Lara Campbell (@laracampbell_) on

    The post was well-received on social media, with over 1,400 likes on Instagram and 6,400 shares on Twitter.

    Even Geordie Shore star Scotty T felt compelled to share the look with his 1.82 million followers. 

    It seems 2017 is the gift that keeps giving with original Halloween costumes. 

