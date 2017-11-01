A woman has floored Twitter with her take on a ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween costume.
For a costume that cost £1.25 to make, Lara Campbell put together an outfit consisting of a shell-like bra and fishtail made out of Lidl bags and a red haired wig - calling herself the ‘Lidl Mermaid’.
“A girl in my work was talking about puns,” Campbell told Metro, “and mentioned the Lidl mermaid and I thought it would be a good idea to try and dress up as it.”
The post was well-received on social media, with over 1,400 likes on Instagram and 6,400 shares on Twitter.
Even Geordie Shore star Scotty T felt compelled to share the look with his 1.82 million followers.
It seems 2017 is the gift that keeps giving with original Halloween costumes.