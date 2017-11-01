A woman has floored Twitter with her take on a ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween costume.

For a costume that cost £1.25 to make, Lara Campbell put together an outfit consisting of a shell-like bra and fishtail made out of Lidl bags and a red haired wig - calling herself the ‘Lidl Mermaid’.

“A girl in my work was talking about puns,” Campbell told Metro, “and mentioned the Lidl mermaid and I thought it would be a good idea to try and dress up as it.”