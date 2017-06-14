Dog Only Ever Eats Half The Food In Her Bowl For The Most Heartbreaking Reason

A dog has broken hearts around the world by only eating half the food in her bowl.
Filmmaker Easton Dufur trained his labradors Stitch and Cookie to share their food from one bowl, only eating half each.
Sadly, Stitch died earlier this month and Cookie continues to only eat half the food, even when her owner serves up a smaller portion.
Speaking to Mashable, Dufur explained: “We got Stitch when I was in kindergarten. Then around the third grade is when we got Cookie.
“We felt that Stitch should have some company. But they were like Batman and Robin, they were always together they always always got along and always were playing with each other and taking care of one another.”
Dufur’s tweet about Cookie’s eating habits has been liked more than 40,000 times - and a lot of people can’t handle the story.
Despite the difficult time, Dufur said Cookie is doing okay.
He said: “We still are making sure that she is getting love and comfort that she needs right now so she is doing well.”
Someone pass the tissues.