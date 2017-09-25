All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    25/09/2017 17:11 BST

    Dolce And Gabbana Stealthily Feature Curve Models In Their Campaigns Like It's The Norm In Fashion

    Which it should be.

    Controversial fashion powerhouse Dolce and Gabbana have been introducing curvier models into their campaigns with commendable stealth.

    It’s no secret the fashion industry isn’t exactly known for it’s love of fuller-figured ladies.

    Diversity has become a buzz-word even among Fashion Week circles and it seems some designers, like Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, are finally starting to take note. 

    Check out their latest campaign in their ‘Polermo’ series. 

    Dolce and Gabbana

    There is one catch (of course), which the more media-savvy might sniff out.

    The curve models in question happen to be up-and-comers in the world of media and the arts.

    Who may or may not have famous parents. 

    Dolce and Gabbana campaign

    Lori Harvey is the step-daughter of celebrated comedian, presenter and actor Steve Harvey

    The 20-year-old is defying industry standards as a  black woman of 5′3″ with an athletic physique, who has casually walked five Dolce and Gabbana catwalks. 

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Christian Combs and Lori Harvey walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 at Bar Martini on 23 September 2017.

    But aside from her high-profile background and 430K Instagram followers, Harvey is a true beauty. 

    Thus, were it not for the restrictive confines the fashion industry has generated over decades, her being used as a model would come as no surprise. 

    Catwalking via Getty Images

    Another D&G model with a recognisable surname is Lady Kitty Spencer, niece to the late Princess Diana

    Lady Kitty walked the catwalk on 24 September during Milan Fashion Week wearing a figure-hugging fish-tail gown. 

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

    And it wasn’t Lady Spencer’s first appearance, either. She is now a regular fixture of the Italian fashion brand’s shows, having walked for them in February 2017. 

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

    In among their standard social media posts of beautifully-adorned slender models, Dolce and Gabbana have been slipping in the odd image of their chosen curve girls as though it’s totally normal by fashion standards. 

    Although it should be normal for a designer to choose their muse regardless of their size, colour, gender or ability - this is sadly still a rarity. 

    Those who take note of a high-end brand putting a plus-size model upfront in their campaign might just find such a move inspiring. 

    Kudos, D and G. 👊

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionModelsFashion Weekfashion for allDolce & GabbanaMilan Fashion Week

    Conversations