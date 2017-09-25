Controversial fashion powerhouse Dolce and Gabbana have been introducing curvier models into their campaigns with commendable stealth.

It’s no secret the fashion industry isn’t exactly known for it’s love of fuller-figured ladies.

Diversity has become a buzz-word even among Fashion Week circles and it seems some designers, like Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, are finally starting to take note.

Check out their latest campaign in their ‘Polermo’ series.