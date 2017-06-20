Taking place in Milan on Saturday 17 June, the D&G catwalk show saw 21-year-old model and musician Raury , remove his hoodie and bomber jacket during the finale to reveal the phrases “PROTEST”, “D&G GIVE ME FREEDOM” and “I AM NOT YOUR SCAPEGOAT” written across his chest.

A model who protested on the runway of Dolce & Gabbana’s recent menswear show for spring/summer 2018, has explained why.

However, when he agreed to appear in the show Raury was unaware of the designers affiliation with the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump , who they have dressed her several times and voiced their steadfast support for her.

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana had cast the Atlanta-based model - who had previously never walked for a fashion house before - as part of an on-going theme of millennial-filled runways.

Last week, the designers - who have received a lot of online criticism for dressing Melania - responded by creating a controversial T-shirt that bears the slogan: “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana”.

When Raury learned about the #Boycott shirt he was furious.

“The ‘Boycott Dolce & Gabbana’ T-shirt they created completely makes a mockery of what ‘boycotting’ is,” he told GQ.

“Me, as a young man from Stone Mountain, Georgia, the birthplace of the Klu Klux Klan, I really felt this mockery of boycotting.

“Who knows, if boycotts didn’t happen, if Rosa Parks and M.L.K. didn’t step up… who knows if I would even exist. Boycotting matters. Boycotting is real. Dolce’s entire campaign says it’s not real.”

Raury isn’t the only one rallying against the brand. Miley Cyrus has also got caught up in a heated conversation online with the designer duo.

Cyrus’ 23-year-old brother Braison walked the show on Saturday - his first time walking a fashion runway too.

Taking to Instagram, Cyrus congratulated her younger brother after the show.

“Congrats Braison Cyrus on walking in your first runway show,” she wrote.

“It’s never been my little brother’s dream to be a model as he is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.

“But it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason ha) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone.

“We believe in trying something new everyday.

“I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience.

“I am so proud of you always... From Nashville to Italy!”