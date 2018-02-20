Donald Trump has continued to push the boundaries of the absurd by blaming Barack Obama for not doing something he actually did which he himself is guilty of.

Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?

As the fallout from last week’s Special Counsel indictments charging 13 Russians with a concerted effort to tamper with the 2016 US election, Trump has continued with his theme of blaming everyone but the actual Russians.

His latest attack on President Obama ignores two pertinent facts.

Firstly, Obama did do something. In the final days of 2016, upon learning of the alleged hacking of the Hillary Clinton campaign he ordered 35 Russian diplomats be expelled from the US and placed sanctions on nine other Russians.

This move sparked a minor diplomatic crisis and prompted Vladimir Putin to respond by expelling 800 American diplomats from Russia in August of last year after Trump had taken office.

Instead of criticising the move, he actually thanked Putin as it “cut down our payroll”.

Secondly, since Trump became President there have been more indications that Russia has actively tried to undermine American democracy, culminating in last week’s indictments.