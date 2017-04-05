Donald Trump has begun Sexual Assault Awareness Month by defending Fox News host Bill O’Reilly against sexual harassment claims.

According to reports, either the conservative host or Fox News has paid five women a total of about $13 million to settle claims of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior over the years.

O’Reilly has not commented but the claim has triggered an exodus of advertisers from his show.

But Trump told The New York Times on Wednesday that O’Reilly “did nothing wrong” and should not have settled.