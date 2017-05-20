Back in 2009 Barack Obama took a lot of flack for bowing to the King of Saudi Arabia.
It seems Donald Trump has learned this lesson and for some reason thought a dainty little curtsy would do instead.
Aww, cute.
Predictably, Twitter is having a whale of a time (as well as arguing over whether it’s “curtsey” of “curtsy”).
Curtsies aside, Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington.
In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom’s highest civilian honour, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court when the curtsy occurred.
Trump rewarded his Saudi hosts with a $110 billion arms package aimed at bolstering Saudi security and a slew of business agreements.
Trump spent most of his first day abroad shuttling between opulent palace ballrooms with the king. The two were overheard discussing natural resources and arms, and Salman bemoaned the destruction caused by Syria’s civil war.
Trump is on a five-stop swing that will take him to the Middle East and Europe.