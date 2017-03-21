Monday was a bad day for Donald Trump - so bad in fact he seemed determined to forget it (and eight others) before it was even over.

Pres Trump loses count. Says he's only been in office 52 days. Actually today is Day 60. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 21, 2017

Today is day 60 of the Trump presidency. He just said he's only been in office for "52 days" and then "51 days." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 20, 2017

Despite these attempted feats of memory trickery, the president couldn’t escape the reality of what occurred.

Why so bad? Well... 1) His Associates Are Being Investigated By The FBI

Joshua Roberts / Reuters James Comey testifying yesterday.

FBI Director James Comey finally confirmed he is investigating whether Donald Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian officials in an effort to sway the 2016 presidential election. Although that was the big news, it wasn’t the most remarkable section of the House Intelligence Committee hearing. 2) He Got A Fact-Checking Ass-Whooping In Realtime In an apparent attempt to deflect from what the public was hearing, the official Twitter account of the President tweeted the following.

The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

Comey was asked about the content of the tweet as the hearing was ongoing. He said: “I’m sorry. I haven’t been following anyone on Twitter while I’ve been sitting here.” Senator Jim Himes then read one of the tweets aloud. He added: “This tweet has gone out to millions of Americans. Is the tweet, as I read it to you, is that accurate?” Comey responded by directly contradicting Trump, saying: “It certainly wasn’t our intention to say that today. “That’s not something that was looked at.”

Oof. 3) His Wiretapping Accusations Against Obama Were Rubbished To the surprise of virtually no one, Comey said there was no evidence that these now-infamous tweets have any basis in reality.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

4) Sean Spicer’s ‘No Regrets’ Got Another Slap Down Remember last week when Sean Spicer said “I don’t think we regret anything” in relation to repeating a claim that GCHQ wiretapped Trump on behalf of Obama?

"No, I don't think we regret anything," says White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer over GCHQ spying claims pic.twitter.com/SOxZnsWyUA — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 17, 2017

As well as eliciting an unprecedented denial from GCHQ itself, the chief of the NSA also confirmed there was nothing to the story. Incidentally, the man who originally made the claim, Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano, has been pulled from the network. 5) Whilst We’re On The Subject Of Sean Spicer... During a press briefing after the intelligence hearing, Spicer addressed the issue of former Trump campaign director, Paul Manafort, who stepped down after reports he received $12.7 million in secret cash payments pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. Obviously with the announcement the FBI is investigating links between Trump associates and Russia, Manafort may well find himself under the microscope. Spicer tried his best to spin it.

Sean Spicer downplays role of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, says he had 'very limited role.' https://t.co/8COGtBH6ne pic.twitter.com/N5N8rytLc6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2017

