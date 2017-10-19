Donald Trump has once again asserted that Hillary Clinton sold uranium to Russia in exchange for donations to a charitable foundation bearing her name. Despite the story being widely debunked when it surfaced last year, the President of the United States attacked the “fake media” for not reporting it.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

In brief, the original accusation - in a book written by a Breitbart editor-at-large - is that as Secretary of State under President Obama, Clinton green-lighted the purchase of mining company, Uranium One, by Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, at the same time as the Clinton Foundation received $145 million in donations from nine people associated with company. This, allegedly, gave Russia 20 per cent of the US’s uranium whilst simultaneously lining the pockets of the Clinton.

Reuters Staff / Reuters Trump and Clinton are not exactly friends.

Only it didn’t. The falsehood remains a favourite of right-wing and conspiratorial websites who conveniently ignore that: Clinton did not have veto power over the deal as she was one of nine people involved on the panel that deals with such decisions

Clinton may not have even been involved in the decision-making process as she “never intervened” on such matters

Any uranium could not and has not been exported or given to Russia as it remains under the control of American subsidiaries, as stated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Of the $145 million, most of it, $131.3 million, came from Frank Giustra who sold of his entire stake in Uranium One in 2007, 18 months before Clinton became Secretary of State and three years before the Russia deal

The Clinton Administration has been justifiably criticised for not disclosing donations Trump has often made the claim but his latest outburst may well have been prompted by further details recently published in The Hill, which obtained evidence that Rosatom was being investigated for corruption by numerous US agencies at the time of the deal.

...What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

It also reports: “They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the US designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favourable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.” Again, this is being seized upon by conspiracy websites - and the President of the United States. But the piece details nothing new to suggest Clinton received money to green-light the deal or that any American uranium is now in the possession of Russia. It is in fact more an expose of the “bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering” used by Russian, state-owned organisations. Trump continued the fake news theme shortly after his tweet about Clinton when he retweeted this:

He’s done more in 9 months then obama did in8 yrs — missK (@USArmy333) October 19, 2017