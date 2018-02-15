Donald Trump has suggested the “neighbours and classmates” of a teenager who allegedly shot dead 17 people in a Florida school yesterday should have done more to prevent the massacre. The President tweeted there were “so many signs” 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was “mentally disturbed” and even appears to suggest a link between being expelled from school and committing mass murder.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Trump made no mention of the fact that in February of last year he signed a bill that rolled back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for mentally ill individuals to buy guns.

MICHELE EVE SANDBERG via Getty Images Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School leave the scene of the shooting.

He also posted the tweet in reply to another sent earlier in the week about immigration.

Negotiations on DACA have begun. Republicans want to make a deal and Democrats say they want to make a deal. Wouldn’t it be great if we could finally, after so many years, solve the DACA puzzle. This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2018

In one horrifying tweet, Trump:

blames traumatised survivors for being attacked;

ignores he reversed Obama's restrictions on access to guns for the mentally ill;

attaches the tweet to an earlier one about Dreamers to enable bigotry;

offers no compassion, empathy or solutions. https://t.co/XBGHsFfd9P — Jeremy Duns (@JeremyDuns) February 15, 2018

I know there’s a lot of competition but this strikes me as a new low. ‘You know who should feel even worse? Neighbors and classmates.’ https://t.co/LVeHhZEsn5 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) February 15, 2018

Trump blames the shooter's classmates. Unreal. This is disgusting. https://t.co/rLP3DKpZRj — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) February 15, 2018

Cruz allegedly walked into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday shortly before classes ended and opened fire on students and teachers, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

In his mind, Trump has now closed the book on this issue. This will undoubtedly remain the full extent of his investigation and introspection of whether his Administration or Congress has a role in addressing mass firearm casualties. https://t.co/08dfsaRdkN — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) February 15, 2018

Cruz was being held on 17 counts of premeditated murder, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s website. It was not known when he would appear in court, reports Reuters.

Not at all clear that this isn’t an expression of admiration from a guy who boasted in the Art of the Deal of punching his second grade music teacher in the face because “I didn’t think he knew anything about music, and I almost got expelled.” https://t.co/OIx4nUgmnd — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) February 15, 2018

Cruz was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had multiple ammunition magazines when he surrendered to officers in a nearby residential area, police said. He loved guns and was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, police and former classmates said.

Hello 911? I'd like to report an emotionally disturbed young man with behavioral issues who owns an entire arsenal of semi-automatic weapons and posts crazy stuff online



911: none of that is illegal or an emergency ma'am



Ok, but the President said



911: have a good day

Click https://t.co/G0wA6xPFBz — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 15, 2018

Trump also came under fire for his tweet sent shortly after the news of the shooting broke - one of the students reportedly from the school in question replied in no uncertain terms.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

I don’t want your condolences you fucking price of shit, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again. https://t.co/UZPgcPoPUX — sarah (@chaddiedabaddie) February 14, 2018

A chilling cell phone video broadcast by CBS News showed what it said was the shooting in progress from inside a classroom. Several students were huddled or lying on the floor surrounded by mostly empty desks. A rapid series of loud gunshots are heard along with hysterical screaming.

Even if someone called the police every day on Nikolas Cruz, the authorities would have been powerless to take his gun. https://t.co/wXGy6cxhx1 — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) February 15, 2018

One survivor, Kyle Yeoward, 16, said he and about 15 other students and a teacher hid in a closet for nearly two hours before police arrived. The dead were a mix of students and adults. Twelve were killed inside the school, two just outside and one on the street, while two other victims died from their wounds in the hospital, Israel said. The shooting was the 18th in a US school this year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

This is so disgusting.



So it's the kids' fault. https://t.co/YuPRDuJSLp — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 15, 2018

It was the deadliest ever at an American high school, surpassing the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, where two teenagers killed 12 students and a teacher and then themselves.

Neighbours and classmates are to blame. https://t.co/IOC5RzIFeL — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) February 15, 2018