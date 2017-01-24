Donald Trump is refusing to let go of the fact a smaller crowd attended his inauguration in Washington than for Barack Obama’s swearing in - tweeting a photo of a crowd scene that is to hang in the White House press room.

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas! pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0

Trump has become obsessed with reports of the diminished turn-out for the ceremony to mark his triumph. The next day he sent out his Press Secretary Sean Spicer to hold an impromptu and now infamous news conference and make a series of eyebrow-raising claims.

The most questionable was that Trump attracted the biggest audience to “ever witness an inauguration - period - both in person and around the globe”.

The combination of the photos below taken at the National Mall - Trump’s inauguration at 12:01pm and Obama’s at 1:27pm in 2009 - were at the heart of the row.