All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    26/09/2017 08:28 BST | Updated 26/09/2017 12:26 BST

    Donald Trump Duped By Fake Iranian Missile Test, Officials Say

    'What could possibly go wrong?'

    An Iranian missile test that provoked an angry Twitter response from Donald Trump never actually happened according to US officials.

    The video in question, published by Iran’s state-owned Press TV, purported to show the launch of a Khoramshahr on Saturday, and was lauded by Iran’s leadership and seen as a response to the President’s confrontational UN speech earlier in the week.

    The alleged launch was widely reported in the media although it was emphasised that is had not been confirmed.

    BBC
    A BBC report of the purported launch.

    But US officials have since said they did not detect a missile launch and the footage actually shows a failed attempt from January that failed during re-entry.

    It is not clear when this conclusion was reached and if or when the President was briefed but he clearly took the video at face-value on the day.

    Initial concern that Trump had tweeted classified information has now turned to concern the President could take action into response to “fake news”.

    Last week in a thunderous speech, 42 minutes long according to the official transcript, Trump took aim at Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence. 

    He called the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, an embarrassment and hinted that he may not recertify the agreement when it comes up for a mid-October deadline.

    “We cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program,” he said. He said the Iranian government “masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a withering response: “Trump’s ignorant hate speech belongs in medieval times - not the 21st Century UN - unworthy of a reply. Fake empathy for Iranians fools no one.”

     

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald TrumpNorth KoreaIranPress TV

    Conversations