Donald Trump appears to have deleted three tweets backing a Republican nominee for a US Senate seat in Alabama after he was defeated by a controversial evangelical Christian.
Luther Strange had been the President’s pick for the position but he lost out to conservative firebrand, Roy Moore.
Trump had campaigned heavily for Strange, even holding a rally for him last week during which he said backing the wrong man would be portrayed as “a total embarrassment” by the media.
But the media has had to do little to give such an impression after three of the President’s tweets posted in the lead-up to the vote mysteriously disappeared.
Instead they were replaced with what appears to be a late admission that Strange didn’t have much of a chance from the start.
The disappearing tweets are even odder in light of all those sent before the 24th September vigorously backing Strange.
Apparently “loyalty” only applies to winners.
An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state’s top judge, Moore won election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the center of public life.
“We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,” he said.
With all 67 counties reporting, Moore led Strange by 55 percent to 45 percent, reports Reuters.
Despite campaigning for Strange, Trump congratulated Moore for his victory and urged him to defeat Democrat Doug Jones in the December election to fill a seat that was held by Jeff Sessions before he became US Attorney General in February.