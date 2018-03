It’s official, Donald Trump has been outsmarted by dogs.

The US President may have been daft enough to look directly at the solar eclipse, but a bunch of pooches were not.

Across America pups donned protective glasses in order to enjoy the spectacle without damaging their tiny, adorable eyes.

Admittedly they (probably) have their owners to thank for the eyewear, but we’re giggling nonetheless.

Check out some of our favourite #solareclipsedogs photos below.