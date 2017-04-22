Post-Brexit Britain could be pushed behind the European Union in the queue for a trade deal - and many Remain voters have reacted to the news with heavy sarcasm.

According to the Times, the States could strike a free-trade agreement with the bloc now Donald Trump has had a change of heart on the issue.

The US president was finally convinced it would be easier than he first thought by Angela Merkel, the newspaper said.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump may prioritise the EU over the UK for a trade deal

It claimed the German chancellor persuaded Trump that talks on a deal would be simpler than he thought.

A source close to the White House was quoted as saying that there had been a “realisation” in the Trump administration that a trade deal with the EU - allowing the tariff-free exchange of goods and services - was more important to US interests than a deal with the UK following our impending divorce.

A senior German politician was quoted as saying: “Ten times Trump asked her (Merkel) if he could negotiate a trade deal with Germany.

“Every time she replied, ‘You can’t do a trade deal with Germany, only the EU’,” the politician said. “On the eleventh refusal, Trump finally got the message, ‘Oh, we’ll do a deal with Europe then.’”

NurPhoto via Getty Images The Times said Angela Merkel persuaded Trump to warm to the idea of a deal with the EU

Trump, who has been a strong critic of the EU, welcomed Britain’s leave vote and said he would work hard to get a quick bilateral trade deal done.

But Reuters reported that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was optimistic a US-EU trade deal could be reached soon after he met his US counterpart in Washington.

Many reacted sarcastically to the news that Britain could be bumped down the queue...

What's that Times front page I see? Trump putting EU deal ahead of UK? But they held hands ... surely not? #BrexitisBatshit — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) April 22, 2017

"Trump puts EU before UK in trade deal" - what a surprise! Another reason why leaving the Single Market & Customs Union would be madness. https://t.co/ofBrGtZr7a — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) April 22, 2017

No ... really? Trump will do a deal with EU before UK? Front of the queue my arse #MichaelGove #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jVvnW0J1Zv — FionaJayne (@WeAreOneEU) April 21, 2017

@SkyNews Who'd have thought a market of 450 million would have more clout than one of 65 million? 😱 Well done Quitlings, no whining, you wanted this. — Fred McElwaine (@gingermarauder) April 21, 2017

@SkyNews wow large trading block goes in front of a small island not, who would have thunk it — neil merriman (@NeilMerriman) April 21, 2017

@SkyNews And in other news: the sky is blue and the sea is salty... — Stuart Gray (@GrayStuart) April 21, 2017

Well, surprise, surprise! Trump favours a trade deal with a block of 27 countries ahead of a deal with a small island on the fringe of EU! https://t.co/345ZpNLEe2 — Antwn Owen Hicks (@Pibydd) April 22, 2017

Barack Obama was accused of meddling by Brexit campaigners during the run-up to the referendum when he said Britain would go to “the back of the queue” for a deal if it voted leave.